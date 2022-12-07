Pak-US talks in Washington on 19th

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United States will hold delegation-level talks in Washington this month.

Sources said Washington and Islamabad have agreed on December 19-21 for the bilateral talks. Economic cooperation, trade and other matters are on the agenda of the talks. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will lead the Pakistan delegation in the dialogue. The two sides will also discuss the national security, situation in Afghanistan and terrorism.

The sources said Bilawal will also visit New York where he will preside over a G77 programme.

He is also scheduled to tour Indonesia and Singapore for three days. In Indonesia, FM Bilawal will meet his counterpart Rento Marsudi. Bilawal Bhutto will discuss bilateral matters with Singapore President Halima Yacob and Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan during his visit.