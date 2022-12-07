Haris out of whole series

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has been ruled out of the rest of the Test series against England with a thigh injury.

The 29-year-old, who made his debut in the opening Test in Rawalpindi, stepped on the ball while fielding on the first day.

"A grade II strain in the right quad has ruled Rauf out of the Test series against England," the PCB said.

Scans and a subsequent assessment concluded Rauf needs time off for rehabilitation, it added.

Rauf bowled 13 overs taking 1-78 in England´s first innings, but was unable to bowl in the second.