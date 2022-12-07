Haris out of whole series

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has been ruled out of the rest of the Test series against England with a thigh injury.
The 29-year-old, who made his debut in the opening Test in Rawalpindi, stepped on the ball while fielding on the first day.
"A grade II strain in the right quad has ruled Rauf out of the Test series against England," the PCB said.
Scans and a subsequent assessment concluded Rauf needs time off for rehabilitation, it added.
Rauf bowled 13 overs taking 1-78 in England´s first innings, but was unable to bowl in the second.
KARACHI: Farhan Zaman is the top seed in the 1st CNS All Pakistan Squash Tournament that is commencing from Tuesday ...
KARACHI: Pakistan Karate Federation has decided to field six fighters in the 18th Senior, 20th Cadet, Junior and...
LAHORE: Nahida Khan’s second half-century in as many matches led Dynamites to their first win in the four-team...
ISLAMABAD: It was encouraging to see Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja trying to pull up national...
DOHA: Brazil’s players have divided opinion after they celebrated their goals in the 4-1 World Cup mauling of South...
RAWALPINDI: Irrespective of what was the ultimate result, the crowd presence at the Pindi Stadium throughout the five...
Comments