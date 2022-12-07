Roadside bomb kills seven in Mazar-i-Sharif

MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan: A roadside bomb killed seven petroleum company employees commuting to work on a packed bus in northern Afghanistan´s biggest city, an official and survivors said on Tuesday.
A police official told AFP that Tuesday´s blast happened around 7:00 am (0230 GMT) in Mazar-i-Sharif -- an ancient city famed for its beautiful blue mosque. “I was reciting the Holy Qura’an on my phone screen and there was a boom,” survivor Azim, whose right leg was injured by shrapnel, told AFP.
Mohammad Hanif, who was also hurt in the blast, said there were around 52 people aboard the bus at the time. Seven people were killed and six others wounded according to Asif Waziri, spokesman for the Balkh province police department.
“The bomb was placed in a cart by the roadside. It was detonated as the bus arrived,” he said. There has so far been no claim of responsibility.
WASHINGTON: The House committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol by supporters of former president Donald...
PARIS: The climate policies of most wealthy countries and many high-emitting emerging economies are in line with...
BEIJING: Students protested against a lockdown at a university in eastern China, highlighting continued anger as huge...
LONDON/NAIROBI: The mystery about Arshad Sharif’s missing iPad and iPhone, two key pieces of evidence have deepened...
TEHRAN: Nine people will face the death penalty in Iran over the assassination of one of the country´s top nuclear...
THE HAGUE: TV network Al Jazeera submitted the case of slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to the International...
Comments