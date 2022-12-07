School to be set up for transgender

LAHORE:School Education Department (SED) Punjab is all set to set up first public school for transgender community in the provincial metropolis. SED had set up first of its kind school in Multan in 2021 following which such schools in the public sector were set up in Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan districts. In Lahore, the inaugural ceremony of the first public sector school for transgenders will be held at Government Girls High School, Barkat Market, Garden Town, here on Wednesday (today).
LAHORE:The Lahore Arts Council has organised a monthly talk session to enlighten the public, especially the young...
LAHORE:PHA DG Zeeshan Javaid launched the "Maple Trees Plantation" campaign by planting a "maple" tree under PHA's...
LAHORE:A Norwegian delegation held preliminary talks with the Lahore Waste Management Company to establish an over 40...
LAHORE:The funeral prayers of martyred ASI Asim Ali and Constable Shahid Arshad Ali, who were killed during a police...
LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment DG has said cases against Rana Sanaullah and former Punjab Assembly Deputy...
LAHORE:Steps are being taken to ensure protection of sugarcane farmers' rights, said Hussain Bahadur, Cane...
Comments