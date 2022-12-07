School to be set up for transgender

LAHORE:School Education Department (SED) Punjab is all set to set up first public school for transgender community in the provincial metropolis. SED had set up first of its kind school in Multan in 2021 following which such schools in the public sector were set up in Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan districts. In Lahore, the inaugural ceremony of the first public sector school for transgenders will be held at Government Girls High School, Barkat Market, Garden Town, here on Wednesday (today).