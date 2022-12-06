Soldier martyred, five terrorists killed in N Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom, while five terrorists were killed as security forces conducted an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Jhallar Algad area of North Waziristan district, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

During the operation, an intense exchange of fire took place between the security forces and terrorists. The troops effectively engaged the terrorists. Resultantly, five terrorists got killed. Weapon and ammunition was also recovered.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces and killing of innocent citizens. Sepoy Nasir Khan, 25, a resident of South Waziristan district embraced shahadat. Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists.