PNCA to hold ‘Qawwali’ evening today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold a soul soothing 'Qawwali' evening 'Sham-e-Wajd' here today (Tuesday) for the music lovers of twin cities as a tribute to Aziz Mian Qawwal.

Aziz Mian's son Imran Aziz Mian Qawwal will present soul soothing melodies of 'Qawwalies' to pay tribute to his father through Aziz Mian's popular 'Qawwalies' and Sufi lyrics. The audience will have an opportunity to experience a spiritual, soul-stirring evening of 'Qawwali', a music form that transcends all languages, with its sheer power and captivating rhythm that speaks of truth and beauty, said Director General PNCA, Ayub Jamali.

Aziz Mian Qawwal was a Pakistani traditional qawwal famous for singing 'ghazals' in his own style of 'qawwali' and is considered one of the greatest 'qawwals' in South Asia. He holds the record for singing the longest commercially released 'qawwali', 'Hashr Ke Roz Yeh Poochhunga', which runs slightly over 150 minutes.

While Imran Aziz Mian is the 'Janasheen' of Aziz Mian who performed many tracks, both original and covers of his fathers' 'Sufiana Kalam'. Imran Aziz Mian is known for having the same voice texture of his father.

With its tradition to bring exciting and quality entertainment stuff for fun lovers, PNCA has arranged the 'Qawwali' evening to serve people with an exciting experience to enjoy the musical power of Classical music.

"Such shows are an excellent opportunity to enjoy the melodies and traditional songs in a live concert by the upcoming and established artistes while these shows also promote message of peace, love and harmony through combining expressions of the traditional musical heritage of the subcontinent," DG PNCA told APP.

He said that ''Sufis'' have played a significant role in dissemination of the divine message of Islam and the 'Qawwals' took this message to the four corners of subcontinent through their piercing art of 'Qawwali' which is the traditional form of song while the one who sings 'Qawwali' is called 'Qawwal' who closely links his inspirations to the spiritual aspects.

Mostly, 'Qawwali' is linked to the Sufi traditions and Islamic verses having a mystical school of Islamic thought which strives to attain truth and divine love by direct personal experience.

He said 'Qawwali' follows a very specific psychological process in which one starts with the singing of the song. In this psychological state the song is received in a manner that is not unlike standard forms of musical expression. The words are sung, quite repeatedly with variations intended to bring out deeper means of the lyrics, after a while there is a repetition to the extent that the words cease to have a meaning.

For 'Qawwali', the musical accompaniment is varied; harmonium, 'tabla', 'dholak', 'sarangi', 'saringda', and 'rabab', are common instruments. Furthermore, a simple clapping of the hands is a popular rhythmic support.