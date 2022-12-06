Livestock Dept monitors farmers’ welfare service delivery

LAHORE:The officers of the provincial Livestock Department, on the instructions of Punjab CM and Livestock Minister Sardar Shahabuddin, have been assigned the task of visiting the districts to monitor the departmental service delivery with a view to ensuring welfare of dairy farmers.

Minister Livestock asked officers to ensure monitoring for best delivery of services to cattle breeders. No effort should be spared in the provision of services, minister stressed. All the officers will submit report of their visits to various districts on weekly basis. Progress report on all factors including treatment facilities, immunisations and medicines will be submitted.