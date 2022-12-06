 
LGU win Inter-University Rifle Shooting

By Our Correspondent
December 06, 2022

KARACHI: Lahore Garrison University won the 9th All Pakistan Inter-University Rifle Shooting Championship for women at PN Shooting range here on Monday. The university scored 101 points and claimed gold medals in the individual and team categories of 10m air pistol event. Punjab University scored 67 points to secure second position and Karachi University took third position with 52 points. Teams of 16 universities participated in this event.

