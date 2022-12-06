Platinum Homes, Remounts register victories

LAHORE: Platinum Homes and Remounts registered emphatic victories in the Corps Commander Polo Cup matches here at the Pakistan Park Polo Ground Cavalry Ground on Monday.

Sensational Agha Musa Ali Khan and Amirreza Behboudi steered Platinum Homes to a convincing 8-3½ triumph over 4 Corps in the first match. Both Agha Musa and Amirreza played extremely well for the winning side and contributed three goals each. Bilal Hayat Noon contributed a brilliant brace.

Lt Col Rab Nawaz Tiwana, Lt Col Tabasum Zia and Naveed Shaikh scored one goal each for 4 Corps, who had a half-goal handicap advantage. Team Remounts overwhelmed Team Rijas Group by a huge margin of 12-3½.

Imran Shahid fired in five goals while Muhammad Naeem hammered a hat-trick. Maj Haseeb Minhas (R) and Raja Temur Nadeem banged in a brace each. For Team Rijas Group, with two and a half goal handicap advantage, Bilal Haye scored one goal.