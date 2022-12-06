Haniya wins bronze in US

LAHORE: Pakistan’s 12-year-old tennis prodigy Haniya Minhas has won bronze at Eddie Herr International Junior Championship held in the US.

Haniya, whose training activities have been supported by the Bilquis & Abdul Razak Dawood' (BARD) Foundation, since she was 9, won the quarter-final 6-0, 6-4. Then she put up an impressive show against her opponent and won bronze.

Haniya joined IMG for training on August 22, 2022. It was followed by a series of remarkable successes at Little Mo International Championship in New York, USTA National under 14 Tennis Championship in Florida, L5 Under 16 National Tennis Championship, Under 14 National Tennis Championships in Coral Springs, and USTA Under 16 Girls National Championship in Florida.