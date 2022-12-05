Imran to get polls date till Dec 30 or dissolve assemblies: Sh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan would get the date for national elections till Dec 30, or dissolve the provincial assemblies.

In a statement issued on twitter, he while giving an ultimatum to the incumbent government, said now it had all come to the point for the ruling body to either strengthen the country’s politics or destroy it.

Sh Rashid claimed that people did not trust the coalition government and it was only option to call for snap election as they could not face the public. Targeting the Shehbaz-led government further, he said Miftah Ismail, who was the former finance minister, was not sparing his own government in bashing the ongoing economic policies of the government.

In another tweet, he also expressed grief on the demise of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz PMLN senior leader and Marriyum Aurangzeb’s aunt Najma Hameed. He prayed for the departed soul and the bereaved family.