IT a durable route to fastest progress: CM

LAHORE:A Pakistani origin delegation coming from England called on the chief minister here Sunday.

The delegation comprised of former polo players, coaches and IT experts. Matters of mutual interest, promotion of polo sport in Punjab and information technology were discussed during the meeting.

Pervaiz Elahi said that all possible steps were being taken for the promotion of information technology in Punjab, adding that people can easily avail 30 government services through “Go Punjab App” by sitting at their homes.

The chief minister stated that we would welcome IT experts coming from foreign countries in Punjab. He maintained that information technology was a durable route to attain fastest progress across the globe during current period of time. He stated, “We intend to provide opportunities to the young promising polo players to move ahead in Punjab, adding that polo is a nice sport and young players will be persuaded as well as encouraged to excel in this sport.

Information Technology Expert Fatima Mazhar disclosed that more IT projects would be introduced in Pakistan after cab service and cap-tracking and vowed to introduce latest information technology facilities in Punjab. The delegation comprised of former coaches of Pakistan's Polo Team Omar Minhas, Haseeb Minhas, IT Expert Fatima Mazhar and Farasat Ali Chattha.

WAFAQ-UL-MADARAS: A delegation of religious scholars headed by Wafaq-ul-Madaras Al-Arabia President Maulana Muhammad Taqi Usmani called on Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi here Sunday.

They praised Pervaiz Elahi for taking exemplary steps in service of religion. The chief minister on this occasion stated that religious works were being done in a rightful manner due to the prayers and blessings of Ulema. The CM said that Muthahida Ulema-e-Board Punjab Amendment Bill and University of Quran and Seerat Studies Bill was being presented in the Assembly. He revealed that soon after assuming the office of chief minister, he immediately restored the Quran Board, adding that Nazra and Quranic translation had been made compulsory for students in every school and college of Punjab.

The chief minister maintained that if the students’ minds were diverted towards the religion then a strong nation would be built. One lakh jobs are generated for the Ulema and Hafiz-e-Quran to impart teaching in Nazra and Quran to the students. Pervaiz Elahi stated that Allah Almighty bestowed on him distinction to introduce the first-ever legislation for the eradication of interest from the province, adding that 10 years punishment was fixed in case of getting interest at a private level. Legislation was done for a staunch belief in Khatm-e-Nabuwat and for the first time Khatm-e-Nabuwat belief was incorporated in the marriage certificate. The grade of Imam Masjid was enhanced and they were also being given promotion.

The CM directed the administration not to stop NOCs of mosques without any solid reason. Maulana Muhammad Taqi Usmani President Wafaq-ul-Madaris said that the Punjab government would continue to run owing to the blessings of doing service for the religion, adding Pervez Elahi was rendering utmost services for the religion and the ulema always prayed for him. Maulana Muhammad Taqi Usmani prayed for the prosperity and progress of the country.

SINDH CULTURAL DAY: The chief minister in his special message on Sindh Cultural Day said that the Cultural Day of Sindh namely “Aekta Jo Dihaarro” (The Day of Unity) is a popular cultural festival which is widely celebrated across Sindh province. The Sindhi culture is rich in the spirit of hospitality, tolerance, love and a guardian of its sterling traditions. The cultural magnificence of Mohen-jo-Daro and Ramkali included in the UNESCO list are liked across the globe. The Sindhi culture is a pleasant and an alluring blend like various colours of Ajrak.

The chief minister maintained that the Sindhi culture is in abundance with the spiritual blessings and love of great Sufi-e-Karam like Sachal Sarmast, Abdullah Shah Ghazi and Lal Shahbaz Qalandar. The beauty of Sindhi culture based on brotherliness and tolerance is distinct from all other cultures. Pervaiz Elahi congratulated the people of Sindh from the core of his heart on the Sindh Cultural Day.