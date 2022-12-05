 
close
Monday December 05, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Dissident says Cuba regime has unleashed ‘repressive fury’

By AFP
December 05, 2022

GUADALAJARA, Mexico: Trailblazing blogger Yoani Sanchez said on Saturday the Cuban regime has hit any sign of discontent with “repressive fury” and warned that a new penal code seeks to stifle independent journalists.

Sanchez, who lives in Havana, said a flareup of street protests in 2021 jolted Cuba´s ruling party and led to strict controls. “Repressive fury was unleashed. We have more than 1,000 political prisoners,” Sanchez said during a panel at the International Book Fair of Guadalajara, a major annual trade and ideas forum.

Sanchez said she worried about the impact of a new penal code approved by Cuba´s parliament last May that went into effect last week. “The most harmed, the main victim (of this code) is independent journalism, information and the free flow of news,” she said.

Comments