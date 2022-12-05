Two suspected terrorists arrested in city outskirts

In collaboration with an intelligence agency, police on Sunday arrested two suspected militants during a raid in the outskirts of the city.
District Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur said two notorious terrorists were arrested in the Shah Latif area during a joint raid conducted on a tip-off. The arrested men were identified as Waryam Khan and Zark Khan.
A hand grenade, TT pistol, mobile phone and stolen motorcycle were also seized from their possession. The arrested men reportedly revealed during the investigation that they were involved in a bomb blast on a Jacobabad railway track on June 25 this year and they were also involved in other terrorist acts.
