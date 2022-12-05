 
close
Monday December 05, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Karachi

Two suspected terrorists arrested in city outskirts

By Our Correspondent
December 05, 2022

In collaboration with an intelligence agency, police on Sunday arrested two suspected militants during a raid in the outskirts of the city.

District Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur said two notorious terrorists were arrested in the Shah Latif area during a joint raid conducted on a tip-off. The arrested men were identified as Waryam Khan and Zark Khan.

A hand grenade, TT pistol, mobile phone and stolen motorcycle were also seized from their possession. The arrested men reportedly revealed during the investigation that they were involved in a bomb blast on a Jacobabad railway track on June 25 this year and they were also involved in other terrorist acts.

Comments