IGP directs officers to adopt proactive policing

MARDAN: Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari has directed police high-ups to adopt proactive policing for the maintenance of law and order and protection of life, honour and property of the general public and prevent any misadventure of the miscreants

well in time.

These directives were issued by him while presiding over a meeting of Mardan police high-ups at the RPO office here Saturday.

Besides Regional Police Officer Mardan range Mohammad Ali Khan and DPO Mardan Haroon Rasheed, the DPOs of Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda and Mohmand districts, SP Operations Mardan and other senior police officers attended the meeting.

The police chief directed the participants of the meeting to fully sensitise the jawans about the impending challenges in line of duty and ensure through field commanders that all precautionary measures have been taken such as wearing of bulletproof jackets and helmets by them. The IGP warned that strict disciplinary action against delinquent officials and supervisory officers would be taken if any cop was found without bulletproof jackets and helmet on duty.

The IGP categorically made it clear that all measures must be taken to prevent loss of life and other serious harms to the police personnel proper measures and they must come out unhurt and successful in any action against miscreants. The IGP also ordered two-layer security on all police naka bandi points so that in case of any emergency, the culprits could not escape.

Earlier, the RPO Mardan briefed the IGP about the security measures taken for ensuring peace and tranquility in the region. The IGP in light of the briefing directed for further enhancing

the security apparatus in the region.