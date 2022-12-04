Violence against women: awareness walk held

LAHORE : A 16 Days of Activism campaign is held from November 25 to December 10 every year. This year the theme is "Unite! Activism to End Violence against Women (VAW) and Girls.”

The success of this campaign rests on daily individual and collective actions. Aurat Foundation in collaboration with Punjab Women Protection Authority and Gender Studies Department Punjab University organised a poster competition and awareness walk to mark 16 days of activism on weekend in Punjab University.

A large number of students and civil society representative participated in the rally. Students displayed posters with slogans that motivate to act now to end violence against women and girls.

Sara Anum, Resident Director Aurat Foundation Lahore, Dr Raana Malik Head of the Gender Studies department, Punjab University and Rafia Kamal, Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority appreciated students’ efforts in making posters and gave certificates to them.

Sara Anum said that situation of VAW is alarming in Pakistan and ‘we should do more with the collaboration of government departments and public representatives to make pro women laws effective’.