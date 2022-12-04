AMC student bags 29 gold medals

LAHORE : Dr Hafiz Waleed Malik of Ameeruddin Medical College (AMC) affiliated to Lahore General Hospital has set a new record by winning 29 gold medals in different disciplines in final MBBS exam making it the first example in the country’s medical education history.

Principal Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar while congratulating the talented doctor and faculty members announced that Dr Waleed Malik's photo will be prominently displayed at PGMI, AMC and LGH so that the spirit of excelling be created in other students and they should work harder and try to achieve success in their studies with distinction marks. Prof Al-Fareed said that obtaining medical education requires hard work, day and night study and serious attitude so that you can get success in the exams by investing more time in curricular activities. He said that medical education is not only a means of earning name and respect in the world, but doctors also get the pleasure of Allah by serving the suffering humanity. Prof Al-Fareed Zafar said that the students of Ameeruddin Medical College are very lucky that they have senior faculty members for teaching diploma and degree courses in PGMI. He said that position holder students will be encouraged as much as possible.