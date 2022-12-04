AKF donates 30,000 wheelchairs

LAHORE : Alkhidmat Foundation (AKF) has hit a milestone of delivering 30,000 wheelchairs nationwide within ten years.
Alkhidmat Foundation has so far distributed 4,000 wheelchairs across the country this year alone, said AKF Vice President Dr Mushtaq Mangat speaking at a ceremony in connection with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Saturday where 50 wheelchairs, 50 white canes and over 150 gift packs were given to the deserving disabled.
He cited WHO report, saying there are one billion people with disabilities worldwide, which is 15 percent of the world's population, of which 75 million people lack wheelchair and other support facilities. Citing United Nations Development Programme estimates, he said around 27 million people in Pakistan are suffering from some form of disability. Pakistan Bureau of Statistics say around 295,000 people are physically disabled, whose majority is in backward areas is deprived of basic facilities like medical treatment and wheelchairs.
