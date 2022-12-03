Women join protests in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchistan province

PARIS: Women in Iran´s Sistan-Baluchistan province on Friday joined nationwide protests sparked by Mahsa Amini´s death, in what a rights group called a “rare” move in the staunchly conservative southeastern region.
Online videos showed dozens of women on the streets of the provincial capital Zahedan holding banners that declared “Woman, life, freedom” -- one of the main slogans of the protest movement that erupted in mid-September.
“Whether with hijab, whether without it, onwards to revolution,” women clad in black, body-covering chadors chanted in videos posted on Twitter and verified by AFP. Women-led protests have swept Iran since Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin, died following her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic´s dress code based on sharia law.
Security forces have killed at least 448 protesters, with the largest toll in Sistan-Baluchistan on Iran´s southeastern border with Afghanistan and Pakistan, according to Iran Human Rights, an Oslo-based non-governmental organisation.
GENEVA: The WHO estimated on Friday that 90 percent of the world population now had some resistance to Covid-19, but...
KYIV, Ukraine: A number of Ukrainian diplomatic missions in the European Union have received packages containing...
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Friday urged US political leaders to denounce anti-Semitism, days after Donald...
HUWARA, Palestinian Territories: Israeli police shot dead a Palestinian on Friday in the occupied West Bank, in an...
LONDON: The MQM founder and leader Altaf Hussain’s loyalists have told a court here that they recycled the BT...
MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin said on Friday Russia´s strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure were “inevitable” as...
Comments