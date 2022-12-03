Tanker mafia rules the roost as Wasa yet to start water supply

Rawalpindi:The ‘tanker mafia’ is still ruling the roost in Adiala Road and selling a water tanker at Rs3,000 even in peak winter season and residents have to look for water even to bathe a dead body, thanks to Water and Sanitation Agency’s (Wasa) officials for only making tall claims to provide the supply of water. The residents have already paid all government dues but have still been deprived of a supply of water.

For over five months, Wasa completed all work like laying down water pipelines, and domestic connections, and even people have deposited the dues of demand notices issued by the concerned department here in different areas of Adiala Road including Kehkashan Colony, Munawar Colony, Dhama Syedan, Sanjoli Street, Bank Colony, Hill View Lane, Sadiq Town, Jarahi, and Janjua Town for provision of water round the clock at the cost of Rs400 million.

Wasa Assistant Director (Water Supply) Malik Muhammad Javed has once again given a policy statement and told ‘The News’ that all work to supply water here at Adiala Road has been completed. He said that the people of Adiala Road will get supply water round the clock very soon. He also said that they have introduced a new ‘Water Meter System’ to provide water round the clock to the public.

The thickly populated Adiala Road has been deprived of water supply schemes and underground water is not available in the locality. The Punjab government has already released Rs400 million to provide 24-hours water in the areas of Adiala Road. The Adiala Road is the most neglected area where there was not a single drop of supply water for over 30 years.

Wasa has completed work to lay down more than 40,000 feet of pipelines in all areas. The concerned authority has completed installations of all tube wells here at Gorakhpur to supply water to more than 30,000 residents of different areas of Adiala Road. Wasa has also established two underground storage tanks and two OHR tanks here at Shahpur. Underground tanks will have the capacity to store 500,000 gallons of water per day while the height of OHR tanks will be around 70 feet.