CM approves ownership rights to katchi abadis

LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that the Punjab government has decided to allot ownership rights to the residents of all Katchi Abadis of Punjab.

The chief minister chaired a meeting at CM Office in which recommendations with regard to granting ownership rights to the residents of Katchi Abadis came under a review. He stated that the decision to grant ownership rights to the residents of Katchi Abadis has been approved in this regard. The chief minister granted approval to allot ownership rights to the residents of Katchi Abadis and also sought final recommendations from Board of Revenue with regard to granting ownership rights.

He directed to undertake steps forthwith in order to allot ownership rights to the Katchi Abadis under a legal framework, adding that all matters should be expeditiously resolved. He disclosed that residents having land up to 10 Marlas in the Katchi Abadis would be granted ownership rights and a summary would be submitted in the cabinet meeting.

The chief minister directed the department concerned to submit details of all Katchi Abadis of Punjab to the CM office at the earliest. He resolved to return due right to the real deserving people residing in Katchi Abadis and directed to formulate a plan regarding provision of basic facilities to the Katchi Abadis.SMBR and DG Katchi Abadis Punjab presented a briefing to the chief minister.

CHINESE TEAM: A delegation of Chinese company specialised in manufacturing latest medical equipment called on the chief minister.The biggest Chinese medical equipment manufacturing company Mindray offered manufacturing medical equipment in Punjab. The company will also impart training to the doctors and nurses of Punjab. The delegation extended an invitation to the chief minister to visit China.

Pervaiz Elahi while talking with the delegation welcomed the offer of assistance on behalf of the Chinese company in making medical equipment. He stated that the latest medical equipment would be provided in the ICUs of new hospitals, emergencies and operation theatres, adding that the company providing excellent medical devices at minimum rate would be selected.

The CM revealed that latest medical equipment would be provided for cyberknife and robotic surgery. General Manager South Asia Mindray, Flex Xian Li said that the medical devices of Mindray were being exported to America and Europe. He acknowledged that the vision of CM Pervaiz Elahi with regard to providing latest equipment to the medical sector was commendable.

The delegation comprised of Leoming Hua Sales Manager Mindray, National Manager Qaiser Anwar Chaudhry, Director Rana Sheraz Hafeez, Sikandar Khan Lodhi and Noman Khan Lodhi, Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal, former President Bank of Punjab Hamesh Khan, Secretary SHC&ME, Secretary P&SHC, CEO PBIT and officials concerned were also present in the meeting.

MAULANA HANIF JALANDHRI: Secretary General of Wifaq-ul-Madaris Al-Arabia Pakistan Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandhri called on the chief minister at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The CM termed the abolition of usury at the private level as a historic initiative of the Punjab government and noted that eradication of social evils was possible only by implementing religious teachings. In order to turn decline into progress, one has to follow the Holy Prophet’s most blessed way of life.

FELICITATES UAE PRESIDENT: The chief minister congratulated the president, ambassador and people of the UAE on their National Day.

In his felicitation message, the CM said that the people of Pakistan and the UAE shared historical ties of love and brotherhood. The hearts of the people of both countries beat together; he added and noted that the United Arab Emirates has always supported Pakistan in times of trouble. During the recent floods, the UAE government generously helped the affected population. The CM said that brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE are eternal and will remain forever. He prayed for the development and prosperity of the UAE and termed it the second home for Pakistanis.

CONDOLENCES: The chief minister expressed deep grief over the death of senior actor and producer Afzal Ahmad.

In the condolence message, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and paid rich tribute to the services of Afzal Ahmad in the field of acting. Late Afzal Ahmad made his mark in Urdu and Punjabi films and left an indelible impression of acting. May Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved heirs, he added.