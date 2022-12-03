Action ordered against land grabbers

TANK: The authorities here on Friday decided to take stern action against those who had unlawfully occupied state land.
This was decided at a meeting chaired by the deputy commissioner. The meeting made a strategy in line with the provisions of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Land-Use and Building Control Act 2021 to reclaim the state land.
The officials from the Tehsil Municipal Administration, Directorate of Local Government and Irrigation Department attended the meeting. The deputy commissioner urged the relevant officials to expedite action under the relevant laws against the individuals and groups involved in unlawful occupation of the state land.
The meeting was informed that as many as 22 notices had been served on the land grabbers to comply with the provisions of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Land-Use and Building Control Act 2021.
The meeting suggested that structures on state land should be removed in line with the set procedure within the specified timeframe. The meeting was informed that an anti-encroachment drive was already underway across the district to take action against those involved in construction work on state land. The officials told the meeting that illegal construction on the watercourses was another big issue to deal with.
