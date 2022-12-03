KP witnesses 118 terror attacks in three months

PESHAWAR: As many as 118 terror incidents were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last over three month as November saw the peak in violence.

A source said that 26 policemen, 12 personnel of other law-enforcement agencies and 17 civilians were martyred in the terror incidents across KP between August 15 and November 25. Some 18 policemen, 10 civilians and 37 law-enforcement agencies personnel were wounded in these attacks.

The source said during the same period in 2021, 102 terror attacks were carried out in KP that left four policemen and as many civilians and 23 personnel of other LEAs martyred. Reports said the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed to have carried out 59 attacks in KP only during the month of November. North and South Waziristan, Lakki Marwat and Khyber district witnessed the most number of attacks.

During November, attacks were carried out in Peshawar, Mardan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Kohat, Bannu and Nowshera.December has already seen two attacks on police in Mardan and Charsadda where the cops have been directed to be extra vigilant.

A few major incidents were reported in Swat and Lower Dir in August. However, the situation improved when the police and other law-enforcement agencies took measures. An attack on the house of Member Provincial Assembly Faisal Zeb was reported in Shangla district the other day. No casualty was reported in the attack. This was the second attack on the lawmaker in the last couple of months.

In Peshawar, graffiti in support of Daesh appeared on a wall on the outskirts of the capital city the other day. The police said they were investigating to find as to who was behind it. This has happened after many years that such wall-chalking was noticed in favour of Daesh or other groups in Peshawar.

A senior government official said during the current year, 88 policemen sacrificed their lives while performing duty. He added 109 others were injured in attacks on police in the last 10 months.

According to the officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, the force has accelerated operations against the terrorists and 539 alleged terrorists and proclaimed offenders were arrested in the province during 2022. They added 141 were killed that included 42 of those who carried head money.

Police officials said 2147 intelligence-based operations were conducted to improve law and order amid reports of regrouping of militants. They said the police interrogated 1651 suspects. During operations in different districts, police recovered 1411kg explosives, 246 hand-grenades, 15 suicide jackets, 22 RPG7, 92 detonators, 22 SMGs, 55 pistols and 64 SMGs.

Apart from the intelligence-based operations, police conducted 17683 search and strike operations under the National Action Plan. Cops said during these actions, 113393 suspects were held while 302230 houses were checked and 9421 FIRs were registered for violation of Tenant Information Act.