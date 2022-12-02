UAE stresses multilateral partnerships for regional security

ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Alzaabi, has said his country believes that the future of regional security depends on strong multilateral partnerships and a common commitment to achieving stability and prosperity through peaceful political and economic means.

Addressing a reception hosted by him to commemorate the 51st National Day of the UAE at the Serena Hotel on Friday, the envoy said: “The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements will continue to pave the way for more opportunities for the people of the region and open the way for the vital economic development of the Middle East, accelerating trade across nations and increasing the ease of doing business throughout the region, and in other markets such as Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America.” He said the UAE had adopted economic strategies that stimulated economic diversification away from oil and working to build an economy based on knowledge and diversity, reinforced by scientific and technological progress, providing impetus for investment in digital and circular economies as well as sectors based on artificial intelligence and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“The United Arab Emirates has become an important trade hub, and is aware of the necessity of prosperity and free flow of goods and services as a fundamental principle for any modern and peaceful forward-looking country, and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements are the latest step in this regard.”

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif was the chief guest on the occasion and he spoke of high of ties with the UAE.

The ambassador reminded that his country had worked over the past five decades to strengthen international partnerships and was moving at a steady pace, its relations with all countries were characterised by continuity, moderation, diplomacy and wisdom, despite changes on the global political, security, economic and health scene, and this is harnessed to find common ground to find solutions to regional and international challenges and conflicts. “Affirming that we must promote a culture of tolerance, openness, women empowerment, modernity and rationality, which does not conflict with the tolerant values of Islam, the UAE will continue to stand against extremist ideologies and those who use violence to achieve their political goals.”

The ambassador recalled that the celebration this year came with the visionary leadership of President Sheikh Muhammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Muhammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the vice president, the prime minister and the ruler of Dubai, who adopted the Principles of the 50 as guidelines for a new phase of growth and development over the next 50 years.

He said that the miraculous accomplishments in the areas of development over the last years coincided with the unprecedented success of the UAE, which had the pride to not only host international events but to successfully host the EXPO 2020 amid the gigantic participation of more than 192 countries and thousands of multinational and leading companies.

“The UAE has deep relations with all countries, which reinforces and reflects its principles based on openness, partnership, building bridges and working to consolidate peace, and common interests of countries and peoples, in a way that contributes to achieving international peace and security,” the ambassador said. He said that as home to more than 200 nationalities from diverse ethnic and religious backgrounds, the UAE was deeply committed to safeguarding human rights and building upon its steady progress in this field.

Over the years, the UAE had signed several treaties to protect human rights and in October 2021 won membership in the UN Human Rights Council for the 2022-2024 term for the third time in its history.

The envoy said the UAE was committed to international aid based on the principle of humanity and solidarity which stated, “The Emirates’ foreign humanitarian aid is essential to its vision and moral duty towards less fortunate peoples. Our foreign humanitarian aid is not tied to religion, race, colour or culture. Political disagreement with any country should not justify failing to provide relief to that country in cases of disasters, emergencies and crises.”

He regretted that the brotherly people of Pakistan confronted territorial rains and devastating floods resulted by the global climate change this year, claiming more than 1,700 precious lives, damaging people, livestock and lands.

“As the UAE’s wise leadership always stood first to assist and provide humanitarian support to the brotherly Pakistani people as and when needed in times of national crisis and natural calamities, it remained the largest relief assistance provider to the flood affected. Upon directives of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, an air bridge of humanitarian aid was established, which carried 57 flights to Pakistan, and 205 containers arrived in Pakistan, carrying thousands of tonnes of food, health package and shelter materials. Besides, the UAE NGOs such as UAE Red Crescent, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation and other charitable organisations were still working in fields to help flood victims. The reception was attended by a large number of guests from all walks of life.