Minor girl dies, siblings and mother faint due to toxic gas

Karachi: A minor girl was killed, and her four siblings and the children’s mother fell unconscious after inhaling poisonous gas at their flat in Azam Basti on Thursday.

An official of the Mehmoodabad police station said the causalities were taken to different hospitals. Four-year-old Rachel Shahzad and her mother were taken to the JPMC, where doctors pronounced the girl dead. Her siblings — five-year-old Peter, eight-year-old Israel, nine-year-old Fristina and 10-year-old Christina — were admitted to the National Institute of Child Health (NICH).

According to the NICH administration, the condition of the four children is out of danger. Citing the preliminary investigation, the policeman said the family had inhaled some toxic gas released by a pesticide that was used for fumigating their house.