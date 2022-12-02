Man jailed for 10 years for raping woman

Karachi: A sessions court on Thursday sentenced a man to 10 years in jail for sexually assaulting a young woman. Additional District and Sessions Judge (Central) Zabiha Khattak found Khurram Nasir guilty of raping the 21-year-old victim at her house within the remits of Joharabad police station on August 25, 2019.

She remarked that nowadays, this type of crime is at peak in the society and should be addressed with an iron hand, as the act of the accused person has spoiled the whole life of the victim, who would face trouble in the society as long as she lived.

The convict was told to also pay a Rs25,000 fine, and in case of failure, he would have to undergo one-month additional imprisonment. According to the prosecution, the complainant, who is the mother of the victim, was not well on August 25, 2019, when Khurram Nasir, a friend of her son-in-law, visited her house on the pretext of inquiring after her health.

As her daughter opened the door, the accused pushed her to a room and forcibly subjected her to rape, the complainant said. The state prosecutor stated that the accused also threatened the victim with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone. She added the medical evidence and deposition of the victim and the complainant fully supported the version of the prosecution. An FIR was lodged under the Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Joharabad police station.