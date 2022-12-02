President Alvi turns up at Test match

RAWALPINDI: President Dr Arif Alvi watched the opening day’s evening session of the first Test between Pakistan and England here at the Pindi Stadium Thursday. He was received at the stadium by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja. The president of Pakistan was also introduced to the dignitaries present at the Chairman Box.
