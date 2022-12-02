Mall Road beautification work begins

LAHORE:Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) Thursday inaugurated the first phase of its renovation project of Dilkash Lahore for the restoration and beautification of Mall Road.

The chief guest of the ceremony was Secretary Local Government and Community Development Department Punjab (LG&CD) while the ceremony was held at the Dayal Singh Mansion on Mall Road.

The initiative is the part of Dilkash Punjab project to beautify the major cities of the province. The beautification works were assigned to WCLA by Local Government Community Development Department. The cost of the project is 487.7 million rupees starting from Charing Cross to Old Tollinton Market. The renovation works include undergrounding of power cables, rehabilitation and illumination of the facade, pedestrian facilitation and provision of bins and installation of signage. The participants of the ceremony included secretary LG & CD, DG WCLA and stakeholders of Mall Road. Under this project in phase 1, development of recreational areas including public gathering places, Public Sitting Areas, Electric lighting, with traditional activities will also be done and Building Signage's, Billboards, Directional Signs & Historical Plaques will also be placed at different locations on the project area.

The Director General WCLA, Kamran Lashari, said that the purpose of the initiative is to enhance the historic and aesthetic look of Mall Road and turn it into a tourist spot.