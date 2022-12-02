Chronic diseases are not only a cause of long-term suffering for the patient, but can put a huge strain on a country’s healthcare system. In a country as poor as ours, there are few hospitals equipped to deal with patients that require long-term care and assistance. To make matters worse, most Pakistanis do not lead active and healthy lives, making them more prone to chronic diseases. If we cannot afford the necessary medical resources, we should at least try to create more avenues for physical exercise and subsidize healthier foods.

Ashfaque Sangi

Karachi