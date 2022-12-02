Many graduates, few jobs

According to reports, the government has announced that it will provide 20,000 scholarships for unemployed graduates. Given the increasing rates of youth unemployment, this is a much-needed step. Further education is the only hope for a graduate who cannot find a job, and many are unable to afford it on their own.

However, it will take more than scholarships to tackle youth unemployment. The government should also consider giving tax breaks to companies that hire fresh graduates.

Abdul Qadir

Turbat