PM condoles death of former Chinese president

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the death of the former president of China, Jiang Zemin.

The prime minister said the late Chinese president was a wise leader and a statesman who was regarded in Pakistan as a great friend. “In Pakistan, we fondly remember him as a great friend who made valuable contributions to strengthening Pakistan-China relations,” he posted in a tweet. China’s former leader Jiang Zemin, who steered the country through a transformational era from the late 1980s and into the new millennium, died at the age of 96, the Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.