PM condoles death of former Chinese president

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the death of the former president of China, Jiang Zemin.
The prime minister said the late Chinese president was a wise leader and a statesman who was regarded in Pakistan as a great friend. “In Pakistan, we fondly remember him as a great friend who made valuable contributions to strengthening Pakistan-China relations,” he posted in a tweet. China’s former leader Jiang Zemin, who steered the country through a transformational era from the late 1980s and into the new millennium, died at the age of 96, the Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.
KARACHI: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Wednesday voiced optimism that fresh funding from the Asian Infrastructure...
A representational image of a chemist looking for medicines in his store. — AFP/FileISLAMABAD: Pakistan may face...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the European Union acknowledged on Tuesday that the EU’s GSP Plus scheme has been a...
BEIRUT: The Islamic State group said Wednesday that its leader Abu Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi has been killed in...
DOHA: Lionel Messi had a penalty saved but Argentina still advanced to the last 16 of the World Cup as Group C winners...
ENGLAND: The first drug to slow the destruction of the brain in Alzheimer’s has been heralded as momentous.The...
Comments