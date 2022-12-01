4 killed in TTP suicide attack on Quetta police truck

Four people were killed in a TTP suicide attack on Quetta police truck. Screengrab of a Twitter video.

QUETTA: Death toll from a suicide attack on a police truck here on Wednesday rose to four, as two more persons died during treatment.

The deceased included a child and a woman. Earlier, a suicide bomber targeted a truck transporting policemen for security of polio workers in Quetta’s Baleli area in the morning.

A policeman, a woman, and two children were among the dead, while 26 people, including 23 cops and two children, were injured. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack. The hospital administration said that most of the injured were out of danger. A law enforcement agency in its initial statement said a police truck was targeted in the explosion. The injured cops and civilians were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot as soon as the incident was reported. Assistance from the bomb disposal squad was also sought.

Quetta Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Ghulam Azfar Mahesar, in a media talk at the crime scene, confirmed that the explosion was a suicide attack, as they had found the remains of a suicide bomber. He said the police truck toppled due to the explosion, reports Geo News.

As per the DIG, three vehicles, including the police truck, and two nearby cars were damaged. He said the truck was moving the police personnel for the security of polio workers for the ongoing drive. Around 20-25 kilogrammes of explosives were used in the attack, he added. Inspector General Police, Balochistan, Abdul Khaliq Sheikh, said the “terrorists launched a cowardly attack on the police force”. He said such attacks will not lower the police’s morale. “Protecting people’s lives and property is our job. Our morale is high and our determination is strong,” the IGP said. Condemning the attack, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said he had summoned a report on the incident from the Balochistan government. He confirmed the target of the blast was the police party. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Arif Alvi also condemned the attack in separate statements. Shehbaz ordered an immediate probe into the matter and issued directives to provide best medical assistance to the injured.

“Polio workers are performing their duties to eradicate this disease [polio] without fearing for their lives. Complete eradication of polio is among the first priorities of the government,” PM Shehbaz said. He further said the evil elements will fail in stopping the polio eradication campaign, as the Pakistani nation and LEAs will not let their efforts succeed. Meanwhile, President Alvi expressed grief over the loss of lives. “Children are our valuable national asset and our future. We are determined to keep the children safe from a disease like polio,” he said and pledged to continue the polio eradication efforts till it was completely eradicated from the country.