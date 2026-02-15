Is studying medicine useless? Elon Musk’s claim that AI will outperform surgeons sparks debate

Elon Musk’s recent remarks on the future of healthcare and medical education has ignited a public debate about humans being replaced by AI. During an interview on Peter Diamandis podcast, he shed light on the surge in artificial intelligence.

Musk is making headlines for his bold statement that conventional medical training might soon become pointless.

The 54-year-old billionaire has issued a bold statement that studying medicine may eventually become useless as advanced robots are rapidly evolving to outperform even the most skilled surgeons.

The SpaceX founder argues that AI-powered surgical systems are exhibiting extraordinary precision and data driven decision-making that humans simply cannot match.

Machines do not suffer from fatigue, emotional stress or physical limitations. AI will soon detect diseases earlier and outpace humans in complex surgeries with higher accuracy. However, in line with experts' viewpoint, human connection will remain an irreplaceable aspect of medicine.

The debate continues while AI may revolutionize healthcare, it has sparked arguments over whether it can truly replace the human touch that defines the profession.

Musk believes that the robotics system will not just assist doctors, but potentially replace them in operating rooms. As the medical field transforms, it underscores a major shift from human centered procedures to technology-driven healthcare solutions.