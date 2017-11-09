SSP Hamid Shakil among three policemen martyred in Quetta explosion

QUETTA: Three policemen including SSP Hamid Shakil have been martyred in an explosion in the provincial capital, police said Thursday.

SSP Operation Nasebullah confirmed that Hamid Shakil, SSP Motor Transport, and two officers were martyred in a blast on the Airport Road.

The blast apparently targeting the police SSP also damaged four vehicles.

According to Geo News, eight other people including citizens people were also injured in the blast and taken to the Combined Military Hospital for treatment. Two of the injured were said to be in critical condition.

The TV channel reported that the the blast appeared to be a suicide attack but exact nature of the blast could be ascertained after examination.

A Geo TV correspondent said the explosion was so loud that it shattered the window panes of nearby buildings and was heard across the city.

A large number of police and paramilitary troops rushed to the area and cordoned off the blast site near an under construction building on the Airport Road.

Nature of the blast was not known.