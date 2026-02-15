Prince William warned his future reign will be affected by Andrew scandal

William saw "no upside in Andrew being protected" within the confines of the royal family.

A royal expert has warned Prince William about the affects of Andrew scandal to his future reign.

Royal expert Russell Myers has warned the Prince of Wales, citing the insiders, for his upcoming book William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside

He said, "Once you understand the fact that everything that happens in the here and now, affects everything in the future, William’s future, it is very easy to put yourself in his shoes.”

The close confidant added, "He never much liked his uncle and wanted him out of the picture immediately before the rot further set in."

The royal expert also claimed William wanted to boot his disgraced uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor well before his ties to Jeffrey Epstein were intensified and unveiled to their fullest degree.

According to OK!, following Andrew’s interview, the insider said, “William’s view was that he [Andrew] got himself into the whole mess, so he should be left to his own devices to sort it out away from the family."

Last year in October, King Charles initiated a formal process to remove the style, titles and honours of Andrew.

Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

The former Duke of York has also left the Royal Lodge after notice from the monarch amid Epstein scandal.