Five injured in a blast targeting bus in Balochistan

QUETTA: At least five people have been injured in a blast apparently targeting a bus of Saindak Copper Gold Project, Geo News reported on Saturday citing official sources.

Personnel of Levies Force said the blast was carried out by a suicide bomber who tried to attack the bus but couldn't succeed.

They said the bomb detonated at a distance from the vehicle smashing its window glasses that injured the passengers .

The inured have been moved to a District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

Dalbandin is city in Chaghi district of Balochistan where Saindak Copper-Gold Mine is located



