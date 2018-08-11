Five injured in a blast targeting bus in Balochistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
QUETTA: At least five people have been injured in a blast apparently targeting a bus of Saindak Copper Gold Project, Geo News reported on Saturday citing official sources.
Personnel of Levies Force said the blast was carried out by a suicide bomber who tried to attack the bus but couldn't succeed.
They said the bomb detonated at a distance from the vehicle smashing its window glasses that injured the passengers .
The inured have been moved to a District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.
Dalbandin is city in Chaghi district of Balochistan where Saindak Copper-Gold Mine is located
