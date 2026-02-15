Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: What to expect on February 25

One of the most-awaited tech events of the first half of 2026, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 is set to take place on February 25 in San Francisco. The event is anticipated because of the tech giant’s first major smartphone launch of this year, with strong rumours for the new software upgrades and Galaxy Buds 4.

With the livestream beginning at 11.30pm IST. Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S26 series, including the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series and Galaxy AI focus

Samsung has announced that its upcoming Galaxy S smartphones will simplify user operations while creating an individualised experience through Galaxy AI, which will start functioning when users turn on their devices. The company describes this as the start of a new AI era centred on user experience.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra will serve as the event's flagship device, according to industry reports, which indicate that the device will offer exclusive functionalities despite its official hardware specifications remaining undisclosed.

The Ultra model is expected to introduce a new privacy screen effect which combines hardware elements with software components. The feature will enable users to safeguard their on-screen information when they are in crowded public environments according to its confirmation.

Samsung plans to launch Galaxy Buds 4, which will include gesture-based controls and enhanced compatibility with the Galaxy ecosystem.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked pre-orders

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S26 series will start on February 26, which follows the launch event. Samsung will execute its worldwide product distribution through a series of scheduled releases. European retail leaks show that Samsung will remove the 128GB base storage option so that 256GB becomes the new standard for the Galaxy S26 series.

Due to rising component costs, the company may skip its usual double-storage pre-order promotion this year. However, trade-in bonuses and bundled online service subscriptions are expected to continue.

One UI 8.5 and software strategy

All Galaxy S26 models are expected to ship with One UI 8.5, Samsung’s latest Android-based software, currently in beta testing. The update is likely to roll out to older Galaxy devices later in 2026.