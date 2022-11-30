Suicide attack on Balochistan Constabulary truck in Quetta kills child, cop, injures 23

At least 22 people, including 16 police personnel, were injured in an explosion in the Baleli area of ​​Quetta, Geo News reported Wednesday morning.



According to the police, a truck of the Balochistan Constabulary was targeted in the blast, and a vehicle passing by was also hit by it.

The injured civilians and law enforcers have been moved to Civil hospital, the police said.

Police officials say that after the blast, police and a bomb disposal squad have been called to the spot.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.