 
close
Wednesday November 30, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Suicide attack on Balochistan Constabulary truck in Quetta kills child, cop, injures 23

Truck was targeted, car passing nearby was also hit, say police; injured moved to Civil hospital

By Salman Ashraf
November 30, 2022
Suicide attack on Balochistan Constabulary truck in Quetta kills child, cop, injures 23

At least 22 people, including 16 police personnel, were injured in an explosion in the Baleli area of ​​Quetta, Geo News reported Wednesday morning.

According to the police, a truck of the Balochistan Constabulary was targeted in the blast, and a vehicle passing by was also hit by it.

The injured civilians and law enforcers have been moved to Civil hospital, the police said.

Police officials say that after the blast, police and a bomb disposal squad have been called to the spot.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.