Pakistan ambassador presents credentials to Turkish president

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s ambassador-designate for Türkiye Dr Yousaf Junaid on Wednesday presented his credentials to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the presidential palace in Ankara as he formally assumed the ambassadorial assignment in the Turkish capital.

Reminding exceptional nature of ties between the two countries, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated his support for further strengthening of cooperation in diverse areas.

The ambassador told the president that Pakistan placed a premium on trade, economic cooperation and connectivity, which will continue to be his priority areas during his tenure in Türkiye. President Erdogan also congratulated the people of both countries on the 75th anniversary of establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations.