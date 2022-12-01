IGP directs police to go after criminals

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari on Wednesday directed the force to go after criminals and terrorists across KP to provide a peaceful environment to the public.

The IGP issued the directives while presiding over a law and order meeting at the Central Police Office, said a handout, adding senior police officers were present on the occasion.

The IGP was briefed on the crime figures and the steps taken by the police for the maintenance of law and order and crime control during the last 10 months.

He was told the Counter-Terrorism Department recovered 1411kg of explosives, 246 hand grenades, 15 suicide jackets, 22 RPG7, 92 detonators, 22 SMGs, 55 pistols and 64 SMGs. The IGP was informed that 88 police officers and jawans were martyred and 109 suffered injuries during this period.

It was added that a total of 17,683 search and strike operations were conducted in pursuance of the National Action Plan during the last 10 months in which 1,13,393 suspects were arrested. Similarly, 19,488 arms and 457630 cartridges were recovered.

A total of 302230 houses were checked and 9421 first information reports were registered in violation of the Tenant Information Act. Moreover, 895 cases were registered against the hotels for violation.

Likewise, during 69558 snap checking, 104402 suspects were taken into police custody and 13044 arms and 399987 ammunition were recovered. As many as 3595 cases were registered against 4338 Afghan citizens for violation of the Foreigners Act.

The IGP was briefed that the Narcotics Eradication Teams recovered 16111.957 kg narcotics which included 13036.57 charas, 1168.19 kg heroin, 1056 kg opium, 851.197 kg ice ) methamphetamine) and 115669 bottles of liquor.

Up to 930 SMG rifles, 163 shotguns, 752 pistols, 17,256 cartridges and 226 rifles were recovered.

During routine policing in the province, 2127 rifles, 5393 shot-guns, 37,667 pistols, 1243,530 cartridges, 2,846 Kalashnikovs, 447 Kalakove, 182 hand grenades, 21 sten-gun, four rocket launchers, 32349 detonators, 2596 dynamites and 15 bombs were recovered while 32801 accused were taken into police custody.

The Ababeel Squad responded to 88831 emergency calls, provided needed help to 75,765 persons, arrested 1134 culprits involved in crimes.