6 rehab officers complete one-year physio training at HMC

PESHAWAR: Medical Teaching Institution Hayatabad Medical Complex (MTI-HMC) Peshawar has completed one-year training of 26 Rehabilitation House Officers (RHOs) in the field of physiotherapy.

The MTI-HMC became the first institution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to impart training to house officers in the field of physiotherapy. The medical director of the hospital, Prof Dr Shehzad Akbar, said that as always, physiotherapy experts made this possible for the hospital.

He said that providing trained physical therapists would help medical professionals in many fields as physiotherapy is inevitable after many major operations. According to Shahzad Akbar, the hospital is aiming to continue trainings of the RHOs to produce more specialised physical therapists in the province.

Dr Yousaf Ali, head of Physiotherapy Department of HMC, said that Hayatabad Medical Complex had always produced experts in every field of medicine for the province, so providing training opportunities to physiotherapy students was also a step in that direction.

According to Dr Amjad Ali, clinical in-charge of Physiotherapy Department, students were trained to provide physiotherapy services to the patients of OPD, surgical, orthopedics, medicine, cardiology, neurosurgery, neurology, gynecology, pediatrics, medical and surgical ICUs, and in corona isolation wards.

He said the RHOs were now competent enough to provide physiotherapy services to any patient as they have honed their skills in designated wards under the supervision of highly skilled physiotherapists.

It should be remembered that 26 students of Doctor of Physiotherapy from the Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (IPMR), managed by Khyber Medical University (KMU), had started training in the hospital in December 2021.