18 arrested

Islamabad : The capital police apprehended 18 outlaws and recovered valuables, drugs, and weapons with ammunition from their possession, the police spokesman said.

The Banigala police team arrested four accused of drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons and recovered 230 grams of heroin, two pistols, and one 12-bore gun with ammunition from them. Likewise, the Tarnol police arrested and recovered one 30-bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. Similarly, the Kirpa police team arrested three accused and recovered stolen valuables from their possession. Lohi Bher police arrested an accused and recovered one 12-bore gun from his possession.