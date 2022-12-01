Man held for demanding extortion from PBC official

LAHORE:Civil Lines Investigation police arrested a man for demanding extortion from Punjab Bar Council official.

According to the police, the accused Uzair alias Gulu Butt had introduced himself as a member of a banned organisation and demanded Rs5 million extortion from the official of the Punjab Bar Council. The accused had threatened serious consequences in case of non-payment.

accidents: Around 10 persons died in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,013 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 10 people died, whereas 1,051 were injured.