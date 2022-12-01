 
Thursday December 01, 2022
Health secy holds open court

By Our Correspondent
December 01, 2022

LAHORE:The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Department Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi has said that the applicants grievances are being heard on a daily basis through the open court. All the officers in the department are immediately implementing the requests of the patients. My office is always available to solve the problems of applicants. The SH&ME Department is self-monitoring the process on the applications of applicants. Facilitation is being made by making quick decisions on the applications of applicants.

