Age limit for dispensers seeking licence extended

LAHORE:The cabinet standing committee on legislative business (SCCLB) in its meeting chaired by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environment Protection and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja has set a conditional extension for three years and an upper age limit for the licence of dispensers across Punjab.

The Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Dr Akhtar Malik participated in the meeting held at Civil Secretariat. The committee decided that the applicant 6,057 dispensers should be given a special course to run a pharmacy. The meeting observed that there is no upper age limit for the licence. The minister suggested that an upper age limit be set for dispensers licences.

Chairman Committee Muhammad Basharat Raja directed that licence should not be issued to persons above 75 years of age. He said after 70 years it will be mandatory to submit medical fitness certificate for licence.