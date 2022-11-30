PM Shehbaz in a meeting with PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari. Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former President Asif Ali Zardari held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the political developments in the country after Imran Khan’s announcement of quitting all assemblies.

According to sources, Asif Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have maintained contacts on a daily basis. They are also in contact through different party leaders. Consultation was held on the political aspects of constitutional and legal points brought forward to save the Punjab Assembly from dissolution.

Sources said the focus of the discussion was on constitutional and legal options with regard to the ongoing session of the Punjab Assembly due to which the no-confidence motion and vote of confidence could not be moved against the chief minister. Both considered various options to thwart Imran Khan’s strategy.

In the meeting, the rehabilitation of flood victims and relief process in view of the onset of winter were also reviewed. The two leaders agreed to speed up the process of rehabilitation of flood-affected people. They also discussed matters related to economic improvement, relief for masses and development process.