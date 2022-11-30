Court awards 14-­year RI to terrorist

PESHAWAR: A Counter Terrorism Court here on Tuesday awarded 14-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) and Rs10,000 penalty to a terrorist belonging to a banned outfit Lashkar-e-Islam Bara.
The terrorist was arrested on July 07, 2021 during a raid conducted by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Badizai Road near Mian Khan Ghari.
CTD and recovered a hand-grenade and a pistol along with cartridges.
The court based on the investigation and proves awarded 14-year rigorous imprisonment to the terrorist namely Amin Shah under Counter Terrorism Act awarded and Rs10,000 fine. In case of non-payment of fine additional one month imprisonment would be given to him.
