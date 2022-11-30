Citizen accuses cops of highhandedness

ABBOTTABAD: A citizen here on Tuesday accused two police officials of victimizing him and asked the district police officer (DPO) to order an inquiry into the matter.

In a written complaint, One Umar Fayyaz stated that he had parked his vehicle at the parking lot of the Women and Children Hospital Abbottabad a few days back but a ticketing officer Amjad allegedly took it to the Cantt Police Station.

The complainant said when he visited the police station and a case was registered against him and his picture was shared it on social media. The complainant asked the DPO Abbottabad to take action against the two cops by ordering an inquiry into the matter.