HEC launches NFDP for newly inducted faculty members

Islamabad: The National Academy of Higher Education, HEC has launched the first batch of National Faculty Development Programme (NDFP) for the newly inducted faculty members of higher education institutions.
“As many as 26 faculty members from public sector universities of Sindh and Balochistan are participating in the first cohort of NFDP, being organised at HEC Centre Karachi,” said a press release issued here on Tuesday. The three-week programme aims to transfer essential knowledge, skills, and attitudes in three dimensions of successful career as a faculty member, including teaching and learning, applied research, and professional practice.
