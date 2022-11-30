200 fishermen rescued from drifting ice in US lake

WASHINGTON: About 200 early-season ice fishers were caught by surprise and stranded in a Minnesota lake when the frozen slab under their feet broke free and drifted into open water -- triggering a complex rescue operation.
A member of the group called emergency services Monday when they realized the people ice fishing -- a popular winter sport in the northern US state known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes -- were slowly drifting away from the shoreline of Upper Red Lake, local police said on Facebook.
“The Beltrami County Sheriff´s Office and other first responders arrived on scene and discovered a large portion of the ice with up to 30 yards of open water stranding the fishermen,” Chief Deputy Jarrett Walton said in a statement. Some of the group had not even realized the ice floe had snapped free.
Farooq Sattar. — AFP/FileLONDON: Former Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Dr Farooq Sattar told a court here...
BOGOTA: Gunmen on a motorbike shot dead a Colombian journalist, local authorities said on Tuesday, the latest killing...
BUCHAREST: Ukraine urged Nato members on Tuesday to speed up weapons deliveries and help restore its shattered power...
ATHENS: Greece will restore thousands of health staff who refused to be vaccinated against Covid-19, the health...
PARIS: Bosnia’s capital, Sarajevo has earned the dubious title of the most polluted city in the world according to...
LONDON, United Kingdom: Fewer than half of people in England and Wales identify as Christian, according to census data...
Comments